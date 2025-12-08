Nearly 300 National Guard soldiers arrive in Washington, D.C. for "Safe and Beautiful" mission

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 300 soldiers from the Indiana National Guard arrived in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to support the "Safe and Beautiful" mission.

In a press release, the Indiana National Guard said the Hoosier Guardsmen will "assist local and federal law enforcement partners, and they will conduct community safety patrols and manage traffic control posts to reduce crime, minimize property damage and keep the peace."

“In Washington, D.C., our mission is simple. We will help create a safer environment for the people who live, work and visit there. We will support civil authorities and stand as a visible reminder that the National Guard is the bridge between everyday Americans and their military,” said Indiana National Guard Lt. Col. Derek Sutton, commander of the D.C. contingent.

Officials said the Hoosier National Guard soldiers trained at Camp Atterbury, preparing for their mission, which included response, crowd management and de-escalation techniques since mid-November.