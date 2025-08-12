Nearly half of Carmel is impacted by the boil water advisory

CARMEL — A boil water advisory is in effect for all Carmel residents west of U.S. 31 after a major incident at the city’s largest water main on Monday.

The advisory, the city’s first in more than 20 years, was issued as a precaution after a drop in water pressure in the city's largest water main.

“We didn’t have a break where we felt like there was any kind of contamination that got into our system,” Carmel Utilities Director Lane Young said. “When the pressure is low, that creates a space for that to get in there, so that’s why we have to do the boil order.”

The utility department is working around the clock to test the water and restore service. Young said public health is the top priority.

“Public health is important, and we have to have an abundance of caution,” he said. “We don’t enter into these lightly, but when we issue them, we hope that people understand why.”

The boil order affects nearly half of the utility’s customers, including dozens of businesses and several schools.

“I see a sign that says it’s closed due to the water main break,” said Carmel resident Carmen, describing shuttered stores on the city’s west side.

Some restaurants are staying open despite limitations.

“We can’t use any ice. We can’t use anything to cook. We can just boil the water. Some people are coming in; they have no idea that it’s going on," explained Colin Hussey, an assistant manager at Puccini’s in West Clay.

The impact has reached schools and hospitals.

Carmel High School is delivering bottled water to six schools on the west side, where students are relying solely on bottled water and hand sanitizer.

IU Health, located along U.S. 31, said bottled and sterile water are being distributed throughout the hospital.

Despite the inconvenience, some are optimistic that the problem will be resolved quickly.

“Very excited, so I’m hoping for the best,” Hussey said.

City officials hope to lift the advisory as soon as Wednesday morning, when the latest test results are scheduled to come back.

More updates are available on the Carmel Utilities Facebook Page.