Need Gas? A new service in Indy will deliver it to your car wherever you are

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine being stuck on I-65 and you're out of gas, or you don't feel safe getting gas by yourself late at night. A new Indy business is trying to help eliminate those pains at the pump by delivering gas right to you.

The new service is called Gas Dash.

Right now, it serves the Indianapolis metro area.

“You see things that happen at the gas station. So, I’d rather be safe. If I can get it delivered, let’s get it done,” April Paniagua said.

She’s a single mother who didn’t think twice about using the new service.

“With us being females, being vulnerable, we don’t want to put ourselves in those types of situations so just rather be safe than sorry,” she told WRTV.

Safety and convenience are a big inspiration behind the new service.

“One of my grandmas, actually, as she got older, was still driving, but she hated stopping at gas stations,” said the company’s founder, Gerald Spivey.

He’s been working to launch the business for about a year and after getting all of the proper licensing, he was finally able to get it up and running this October.

The service can fill up your car wherever you are.

“It’s for the 16-year-old who’s just getting his license whose parents might not want him to stop at the gas station, don’t want to take that risk. For single moms, single dads, for grandparents, it’s for everybody,” Spivey told WRTV.

The service works similar to DoorDash or Uber Eats.

“There are some things I’ve seen that are similar, but we are the first and the only strictly anywhere, anytime, delivering gas service of unleaded, premium, and diesel,” Spivey said.

The company told WRTV they are working to launch a mobile app, but for now, you book on their website and pay a convenience fee in addition to the gas you get.

For example, five gallons of regular unleaded gas will cost $30, 10 gallons $45, etc.

Spivey operates in the Indianapolis metro area and has a few trucks on the road.

He’s still looking to hire more drivers who will be able to drive their own vehicles and attach specialized fuel tanks to them.

Spivey said he wants to expand across the state and eventually nationwide.