Neighbors, businesses on E. Washington express concerns over speeding, pedestrian safety

INDIANAPOLIS— On Monday morning, it's business as usual inside George Thomas Florist, but there's a boarded up window and a sign on the door alerting customers the show room is closed.

Early Sunday morning, Samuel Smith says he got a call that a car had driven through the front of his store.

George Thomas Florist

"They skidded on their hood or the top of their car because it was completely upside down into the last two pains of our store front," said Smith.

Right now, there is no confirmed cause for how the car ended up there, but Smith says regardless it brings up concerns of speeding and pedestrian safety along East Washington and in the Irvington Neighborhood.

"The speed is posted 35 mph. There’s not one day someone’s doing 35 mph. They’re doing 50 to 75. I think they’re trying to beat the lights," said Smith.

Lori Malander was out picking up left over pieces of glass from the crash. She's lived next door to George Thomas Florist for about 10 years.

"They really need to do something because 9:30 every night it’s the Indy 500," said Malander.

"I’ve just noticed the cars do come pretty fast coming up and down the road," said Taylor Cook who was out walking along E. Washington.

This area has been known to be a trouble spot. Many neighbors referenced 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield who was hit and killed two years ago in a cross walk while leaving George Julian School. DPW says there's a tactical urbanism project outside of the school now.

DPW says in the area of George Thomas Florist, the roads now feature raised landscape medians, brick textured sidewalks, and landscaping in the sidewalk areas.

Last year, Leading Pedestrian Intervalswere put in at Washington and Audubon.

"I think it’s a good effort they’re trying something they know there’s a problem, they’re trying to fix it," said Malander.

In a statement, Councillor Jason Larrison who represents that area said:

“George Thomas Florist is a great neighborhood business that frequently gives back to the community. While the details of the crash remain unclear, it is terrible that they have been impacted. I’m thankful no one was hurt, and I encourage members of the community to support George Thomas Florist by buying fresh local flowers from their shop.

I would like to thank our IMPD officers for responding to the scene and will continue to be in touch with them as they investigate the details of the crash.

I support the Department of Public Works’ tactical urbanism policy, and I’m committed to working with neighborhood groups and local businesses to implement their ideas to make our streets safer for all. I urge drivers to slow down and be careful as they drive through the neighborhoods, schools, and local businesses on E Washington Street.”

