New traffic signal feature in Irvington aims to make intersections safer for pedestrians, cyclists

IRVINGTON — For months, Irvington residents have been pushing for crosswalk changes at the intersection of Washington and Audubon intersection after complaints of drivers flying through the intersection.

Now, the traffic signals at that intersection have a Leading Pedestrian Interval (LPI).

When pedestrians or cyclists push a button, it gives the walk signal 3-7 seconds before the light in any direction turns green. This gives them time to begin crossing before drivers accelerate or turn into the intersection.

"Like many other neighborhoods in Indianapolis, Irvington is surrounded and divided by busy roads. Unfortunately, dangerous driving habits on these roads lead to pedestrian and bicyclist injuries and deaths," District 12 City-County Councillor and Irvington resident Jason Larrison said in a statement to WRTV. "Improving our infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists has been a priority of the City-County Council for years and continues to be an area of focus."

Larrison says the LPIs in Irvington are the first in Indianapolis.

According to a 2018 report from the Federal Highway Administration, LPIs led to a 13% reduction in pedestrian-vehicle crashes at intersections.

You can read Larrison's full statement below.