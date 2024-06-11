Neighbors concerned over increase in police shootings

INDIANAPOLIS— Neighbors in Indianapolis are concerned with the amount of police shootings that have occurred over the past 18-months.

Purpose of Life Senior Pastor David Greene says some fear the police.

“(They say) ’if I call the police, they're going to make things worse,’” explained Greene. “We don't need that.”

WRTV

According to IMPD, in 2023 the department had 18 shootings, 9 of which were fatal.

In 2022, there were 10 shootings and one fatality.

In April, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Chris Bailey requested the United States Department of Justice to review the uptick in officer-involved shootings in 2023.

WATCH | IMPD Chief Chris Bailey says finding the root of officer-involved shootings is key for him

One-on-one with IMPD's new chief

Now neighbors are seeking answers regarding the investigation.

Northwest Community Resource District Council Co-Chair Tony Alexander is hosting a town hall with IMPD, the Department of Justice, and the FBI to get a better understanding of the investigation process.

“We're going to have an open dialogue,” Alexander shared. “The community has to have faith and trust in law enforcement and if the community cannot get answers with officer involved shootings or officer involved incidents, that makes the community less trustful.”

Greene is concerned that community members lack of trust in police will lead to them not asking for help.

WRTV

“My greatest concern is the community says I'm not going to make the phone call and get somebody who's professionally trained to address their issue,” Greene explained.

“It can't just be dialogue with no action in the end, we must have action in order to drive change and to achieve trust.”

Greene is hopeful the meeting will lead to real change in the circle city.

“We need to have some urgency behind it and some intentionality behind it, so it's a step in the right direction.”