Neighbors raise concerns at intersection following deadly weekend hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — The community has concerns about dangerous driving at a northwest side intersection after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

“It’s tragic, it’s not necessarily somebody I would want to be friends with who can do something like that and drive away,” Amanda Schwartz said.

Police say 72 year-old Karen Reffitt was hit and killed on Saturday near the intersection of 71st and Georgetown Road. Police say the driver didn’t stop.

No arrests have been made. “I hope they realize the women that we lost was an amazing woman that we won’t ever get back,” Schwartz added.

IMPD data shows that this weekend’s incident wasn’t the first hit and run at this very intersection. In fact, at least 19 reports of hit and runs have been filed since 2022. Those include everything from pedestrians to cars struck to property damage.

“This one here is absolutely dangerous and I think it’s due to people running the red light when they are turning – they just jump the light,” Schwartz said.

The Department of Public Works says its fatal crash review team will look at the circumstances surrounding the incident and potentially give recommended fixes for the intersection.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or contact the IMPD Traffic Unit.