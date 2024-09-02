Neighbors respond after 4-year-old dies in Greenwood pond

GREENWOOD— The Greenwood community is asking parents to keep an eye on their children after a four year old drowned in a neighborhood lake Sunday night.

“An officer with the police department did find the young girl in the water,” shared Greenwood Fire Department spokesperson Tyler Swardson.

“(The officer) immediately entered the water and removed her. Once she was out of the water, officers from the police department immediately started CPR.”

WRTV Greenwood Fire Department practicing water rescues on Monday morning

The girl was transported to a hospital within minutes of being found where she later died.

Swardson says it is another heartbreaking example of the dangers of water.

“These younger kids, they can see adults, or maybe their older siblings in the water who are fully capable of swimming and think that they can do the same,” explained Swardson.

“It's the confidence that they have that they can get in the water, and then, unfortunately, they're not able to get themselves out of the water or stay afloat in the water.”

wrtv Greenwood Fire department hopes parents take extra caution around water

Larry and Megan Juarez live a few hundred feet from the lake with their 11-month old son.

Sunday’s accident has them wanting more safety precautions.

“I kind of wish there was a little more barricades or security,” Megan shared.

“We like to think we're always in a safe neighborhood, but things can happen so quickly and we've already talked about putting (our son) in swim lessons, just in case there's an accident.“

WATCH | Lifegaurd shares safety tips for swimming

Lifeguard shares safety tips ahead of swimming season

Greenwood Fire department asks all parents to keep an eye on their children, especially near water.

“It's important to always keep an eye on your child and explain to them the dangers of water and what it might be,” explained Swardson.

Juarez agreed.

“You can't always assume somebody's watching your kid,” Megan said.

“You have to be the one watching your kid at all time, just to prevent something like that.”

