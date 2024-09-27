Neighbors say 'Lake Stuart' returns as heavy rains impact Indianapolis streets

INDIANAPOLIS — Wet and windy weather conditions in Indiana caused by remnants of Hurricane Helene led to closures and delays on Friday.

WATCH | As Helene weakens, flooding continues to be a major concern

As Helene weakens, flooding continues to be a major concern

“If it keeps raining like this, we won’t be able to stand here without getting wet because the water is going to all the way over there," Karla Parran told WRTV.

Parran lives near 30th and Stuart Streets on Indy’s northeast side. Every time it rains, the area gets the nickname “Lake Stuart.”

WRTV

“Keep letting it rain and you will see,” one neighbor told WRTV.

The high water comes as INDY DPW crews will be working 12-hour shifts to make sure roads are treated if needed.

RELATED | ALERT: 50 mph+ gusts & rain due to Helene (wrtv.com)

“Right now, we are worried about trees,” Auboni Hart, with Indy DPW, said.

Officials say as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, crews had responded to 11 trees down and four power lines down.

WRTV

“When it's not raining, please clear your storm drains to help mitigate flooding,” Hart added.

Officials say if people have issues they can report them to the Mayor’s Action Center.