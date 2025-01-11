Neighbors spring into action to rescue woman, dog from icy waters in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Two Greenwood women fell through the ice while attempting to rescue a dog but were saved by a neighbor on Friday.

Crews with the Greenwood Fire Department responded to 65 Winterwood Drive for a water rescue just after 5 p.m.

According to GFD, a caller said a woman had fallen through the ice while trying to rescue her dog. A neighbor who attempted to help also fell in.

While crews were en route, the two women were able to reach the edge of the water with the help of another neighbor, who threw a rope onto the ice and pulled them to safety.

Upon arrival, Greenwood Police officers, along with neighbors, assisted both women out of the water and into an ambulance.

Both women were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The dog was also rescued and unharmed.