Neighbors work to improve safety after several incidents at intersection of 52nd Street and Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — A busy intersection used by many drivers, bikers and pedestrians on Indianapolis' northeast side is causing concerns for many residents, leading some to go to the city for help.

It's the intersection of 52nd Street and the Monon Trail. While there on Friday, several residents told WRTV they don't feel particularly safe there. That's because bikers and pedestrians who take the trail have to cross two lanes of traffic, but the only way drivers know the crossing is there are some yellow flashing lights and a quick sign.

“Everybody’s stressed out by this intersection,” Elizabeth Vos exclaimed.

Vos lives just down the road from the Monon Trail.

"I walk. I cycle. I drive, all at this intersection," she said.

Having experienced the difficulties firsthand, she understands the urgency for change.

"The road is designed in a way that doesn’t indicate to a driver that they should slow down and use caution," Vos explained. "What you see is a wide open road as a driver, and then you realize that you should have been slowing down this whole time."

She explained that drivers often misjudge the speed required for this area, leading to dangerous situations.

In recent months, the intersection has reported three incidents involving collisions between pedestrians, cyclists and cars.

Vos was even witness to one of them.

“I live so close to this intersection that I could hear the impact of a cyclist being hit," she said.

Determined to enhance safety, Vos is now actively working with local officials, including District 7 City-County Councilmember John Barth.

"It's an opportunity for a partnership between the city and constituents and the City-County Council member," he said.

Barth met with Vos to discuss potential solutions. Afterwards, he brought her concerns to the Department of Public Works and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to review plans for a tactical urbanism safety demonstration project at

the crossing.

“The idea is to put some paint down, to put some big barrels down, to put some indicators here on the Monon Trail; to tell both people using the Monon that you're approaching a dangerous intersection, but also to tell motorists coming north and south that you're approaching a intersection that has the potential to be dangerous and make sure to slow down,” Barth explained.

The goal is to ensure all users know what lies ahead.

“We’ll be taking data, watching carefully, seeing if it becomes a safer intersection, and based on that outcome, DPW then will consider making some of those changes permanent,” Barth added.

Both Vos and Barth hope that these initiatives will lead to improvements in the future.

“Rather than sitting in my house for 3.5 years thinking 'this intersection is so dangerous,' it's nice to be able to actually do something that hopefully can make a difference,” Vos said.

The new infrastructure should be in place in the coming weeks, Vos said she and other neighbors will continue to monitor the area to see what helps.

