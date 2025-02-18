New 1,100-acre housing development planned near Ruoff Music Center could transform east Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — Living on an island within walking distance of Ruoff Music Center could no longer be out of the question for homebuyers.

On Tuesday evening, the Noblesville planning committee will hear a proposal from Zionsville-based Henke Development Group for a proposed community called Gatewood Lakes.

The 1,100-acre community would offer homes of various sizes.

WRTV

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen is optimistic about a new development slated for the east side of Noblesville that he believes will fulfill a critical need for the city.

“It’s fitting, a need that we don’t have in Noblesville,” Jensen said.

The neighborhood is designed as a live-work-play, golf cart community that will offer single-family homes, townhomes, and multi-family homes.

Per a release, the community also hopes to offer various amenities including 2.5 miles of shoreline along the community’s soon-to-be man-made lake, 140 acres of green space, parks, and a mini-marina with light watercraft options, and areas for restaurants and shops.

WRTV

“It’s going to give us a boost in the retail space on the far east side,” Jensen said.

Jensen says some homes could even be located on an island in the community's lake district.

Indianapolis-based realtor Mark Dietel has seen a significant rise in demand for developments like Gatewood Lakes.

“You can work, eat, recreation, live, walk, all in a golf cart community," Dietel said. "You see it around the country and other places. You've seen it in South Florida for a long time. Bringing that element up here in the Midwest and Indianapolis, I think is I think there's just going to be a lot of demand."

Noblesville leaders announce plans for massive housing development

Dietel also argued it could bring a big boost to a stubborn housing market that hit a 30-year low in resales in 2024.

“Not only does it help existing inventory grow, but it helps that resale market," Dietel said.

While some argue that Hamilton County suburbs like Noblesville risk losing their appeal due to rapid development, Mayor Jensen contends that it must be done respectfully.

“There are opinions on all sides of growth, but we're trying to manage that appropriately and make sure all voices are heard,” Jensen said.

The Noblesville Planning Committee will hear the proposal Tuesday night and make a do-pass or do-not-pass recommendation to the city council.

The Noblesville City Council is expected to vote on Gatewood Lakes as soon as next week.