New $8.5 million trail in Carmel could cut through neighborhoods

CARMEL — Carmel, known for its scenic bike trails, is facing controversy over a proposed new trail that may cut through private properties.

Residents and cyclists are weighing in on the plan, which seeks to enhance connectivity between the Monon Trail and Old Meridian Street. The proposal raises concerns about costs and land use.

The project has provoked mixed reactions among locals.

Former city councilor Ron Carter, who played a crucial role in expanding Carmel's trail system, expressed strong reservations about the proposal.

"It’s just not executed well," Carter stated.

"It's not proposed well. It's not going to be designed well or built, especially for $8.5 million."

He highlighted the difficulties the plan poses, particularly the necessity to navigate through private properties.

Conversely, some residents argue that the bike trail would benefit the community.

Paul Mendenhall, a cyclist who returned to Carmel six months ago for its trails, believes the connection between his neighborhood and the Monon Trail would greatly improve biking accessibility.

“There’s a little bit of a challenge getting from my house to the Monon,” Mendenhall said, noting the busy streets he currently has to navigate.

While Mendenhall supports the new trail, not all want the route to follow the proposed path.

Resident Chad Trenshaw, who has lived in his home for 23 years, suggested alternative solutions that respect private property.

"It can be made better by abandoning the thought of doing a straight line shot through people's backyards," Trenshaw said.

"We have the infrastructure that's here, then a little tweak here, a little tweak there, and then we've got a great system."

Despite differing opinions on the proposal, Mendenhall remains hopeful for an outcome that prioritizes cyclist safety.

The proposal is still in the early planning phases, but could be formally proposed to the full council in the coming weeks.