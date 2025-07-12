New book highlights Caitlin Clark's impact on Indy and beyond

CARMEL — Caitlin Clark's influence on the sport of basketball has been undeniable, and now, it's selling out libraries.

"When Christine Brennan called me about a month ago, she told me about her new book and said, ‘I’ll be in Indiana. Would you like to host me?’” said Elizabeth Hamilton of the Carmel Clay Public Library.

“She asked if we could get a crowd of maybe, you know, 25 to 30 people.”

That small estimate quickly turned into a line wrapped around the building, as fans gathered to hear from Brennan, the longtime USA Today columnist and author of 'On Her Game.' The new book chronicles Clark’s groundbreaking rookie season and her impact beyond the hardwood.

“I’ve covered women’s sports the length of my career, and men’s, of course, too,” Brennan said. "I never thought I would see this in my lifetime.”

Clark, now in her second season with the Indiana Fever, has become a household name, attracting fans from far beyond Indiana’s borders.

Rich Scott, a fan from Vancouver, Washington, traveled across the country to watch the Fever this week.

“I’m a big fan of Caitlin Clark, but that led me to being a big fan of the whole team," he added.

The event not only drew longtime sports fans but also newcomers who are watching basketball for the first time, simply because of Clark.

“People are more interested, I think, in going because they have somebody to watch,” said Anne Kornafel, a self-proclaimed new Fever fan.

“I hope they keep watching, and I hope they keep supporting it, and it’s about time.”

“I don’t know that they can fall more in love with Caitlin,” Hamilton added. “Do you think that’s possible?”

Brennan's new book is available at all major book retailers. She will be hosting another book signing event at the Meridian hotel at 5:00 p.m. before this year's WNBA All-Star Game.