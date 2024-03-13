New Caitlin Clark mural appears on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark has not played a single game in the WNBA yet, but a massive mural awaits the college basketball star's likely selection by the Indiana Fever.

Indianapolis artist Kwazar Martin recently completed a mural of Clark on 17th Street near Riverside Drive.

"As soon as I saw her make herself eligible for the draft, two days later I started on the wall," Martin said. "We're deeply rooted with basketball. Football as well, but with basketball, it goes way back."

His Caitlin Clark artwork is right next to a Tyrese Haliburton mural he painted last month.

"It was mandatory to get Tyrese up there before All-Star Weekend," Martin said. "I painted Caitlin after seeing the excitement about women's sports, the Fever, and the WNBA."

The mural is meant to inspire Indiana basketball fans, but Hawkeye fan Tom Paulsen made it a mandatory visit on his trip to Indianapolis from Iowa City.

"As soon as she said she was going to the WNBA, Hawkeye fans started looking for Fever tickets," Paulsen said. "My daughter's a bigger Hawkeye fan than I am and she loves it."

Paulsen works for the University of Iowa's admissions office and was in Indianapolis to recruit potential students. He said Clark put Iowa on the map for the younger generation.

"I went to college fairs here, talking to students about the University of Iowa and half the questions I got were about Caitlin Clark," Paulsen said.

The WNBA Draft is on April 15. The Indiana Fever hold the first overall pick.