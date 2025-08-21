New development highlights revitalization of Westfield's downtown

WESTFIELD — Westfield is taking its first major step toward revitalizing its downtown with a mixed-use development designed to bring new energy, businesses, and residents to the city’s core.

Mayor Scott Willis said Westfield’s downtown has struggled compared with neighboring cities in Hamilton County.

“We've had a declining population in our downtown area when you compare it, especially to Carmel, Fishers or Noblesville,” Willis said. “We had to turn that around.”

The turnaround begins with Ambrose on Main, a $27-million project led by Rebar Development that broke ground this week and is expected to be completed by 2026.

“It’s 87 one and two-bedroom apartments — and then what I think is cool is it brings restaurant, office and retail,” said Shelby Bowen of Rebar Development.

“I think it's going to be a home run amenity for the folks who already live here.”

Willis said the development will create a new gateway for people entering downtown.

“It's going to be the entry point into our city coming from the east,” Willis said. “It's not going to be a massive structure, but it's definitely a significant structure that will be kind of a corner piece for the community.”

City leaders view the project as a critical step in building Westfield’s economic future.

“I think Westfield is still in a catch-up mode,” said Jenell Fairman, the city’s economic development director. “We have had exponential growth over the last couple of decades. But the downtown and the Grand Park area haven't really kept up with all of the entertainment and recreation needs.”

The Ambrose project is the first of several planned for the area.

“This is project one, but we've got three more breaking ground probably later this year in our downtown area. So we're going to see an explosion happen,” Willis said.

Some residents say they are excited to see momentum building.

“I think progress is fun,” said Jaelynn Horton, a Westfield resident. “It means that people are moving here. It means that business is booming.”

Adam Garner, who lives in Hamilton County, said growth should also reflect the city’s identity.

“Whatever they put in, keeping that like, this is our identity, we're making it this way, whatever that is, I think is super important,” Garner said.

Willis said the effort is about creating the kind of thriving downtown Westfield has long needed.

“Every thriving city has a downtown and Westfield doesn’t,” he said.