CENTRAL INDIANA — A new transportation program launching April 6 will make it easier and more affordable for residents to travel between Hancock and Hamilton counties.

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New service connects Hancock and Hamilton Counties with low-cost rides

The service, called One-Call Connect, is a joint effort by Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority (CIRTA),

Hamilton County Express, and Ride Hancock, an organization that serves many senior citizens.

"I think it would be a great service to people," Hamilton County resident Linda Rice said.

"We receive calls every day, Monday through Friday, with people that are interested in being able to take a trip that crosses county lines," Amanda Meyer, CIRTA assistant director and mobility manager, said. "Before this program launched, we didn't have many options available."

To use the service, riders are picked up from their homes in Hancock County and brought to Leo’s Market and Eatery in McCordsville. From there, they connect to their ride into Hamilton County.

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"It can work the same way in reverse," Suzanne Derengowski, with Hancock County Senior Services and Ride Hancock Public Transportation, said.

"A lot of Hancock County residents have appointments and things that they need to do in adjacent counties," Derengowski said.

However, she says they can have limited availability when it comes to taking Hoosiers across county lines.

The ADA-accessible service aims to provide a budget-friendly alternative to other transit options.

"It's only $8 at your original pickup… then on the way back it's an additional $8," Meyer said.

"There of course are the rideshare programs that can be pretty costly," Meyer said.

"We serve a lot of people on fixed incomes," Derengowski said.

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Hamilton County resident Linda Rice said the program could be a game-changer for her family.

"I have a family member that actually lives in Hancock County in assisted living, and I think this would benefit from it if we couldn’t pick her up, she’d be able to have that service at her fingertips," Rice said.

"This gives folks that don't have their own vehicle or don't want to use their own vehicle that flexibility as well and the freedom," Derengowski added

The program aims to serve all Hoosiers.

Rides must be booked 48 hours in advance.

To schedule a trip, residents can call CIRTA at 317-327-7433 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The transportation service will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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