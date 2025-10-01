New trash carts to begin rolling out for some Indianapolis residents

INDIANPOLIS — Some residents across the city can expect to get new trash carts, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works says.

Indy DPW announced earlier this year that Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) would be taking over areas serviced by Republic Services and Waste Management starting in 2026.

On October 6, crews will begin dropping off the new carts to residents across the city.

Indy DPW said the carts will include a hangar tag with instructions from LRS. Residents are asked to leave their old cart empty and on the curb during their regular scheduled pick-up day. The old carts will be removed in the following weeks.

Indy DPW said if residents have more than one trash cart, only one old card needs to be left at the curb to exchange. Recycling customers can continue to use their current carts. Residents will not be charged for the cart exchange.

Crews will begin cart distribution in Districts 1 and 6 on the map below: