New unaltered animal registry hopes to curb backyard breeding, diminish strays in Marion County

MARION COUNTY — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services is overcrowded and has been for quite some time.

A new registry that went into effect on Wednesday hopes to help Marion County keep up with stray animals and backyard breeders.

The Marion County Unaltered Animal Registry requires dog owners to register any animals that aren't spayed or neutered in a database maintained by IACS. They also have to agree to annual vet exams.

It also requires Marion County residents with a litter of puppies to report to IACS to make sure the dogs get all their proper vaccinations and are microchipped.

If a dog is not registered and it winds up in the care of IACS, it will result in a warning for its owner. Further violations could end in fines.

