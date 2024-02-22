Newfields announces new search for president and CEO

INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields has officially started their search for a new president and CEO, according to a Thursday press release.

According to the Board of Trustees, a search committee made up of seven Trustee members will begin the recruiting process.

The position was left vacant, after Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, who was hired after a racial controversy at the museum, resigned in November.

A wave of dissent towards Newfields followed her abrupt departure, including a protest on Nov. 19. Several black organizations halted partnerships with the museum and four members on the Board of Governors resigned.

In their announcement on Thursday, the museum said their new search provides an opportunity to "shape the future" of the organization.

The museum said they will partner with Koya Partners, a "Diversified Search Group" company in the search process.

"In embarking on this expansive and nationwide search process, a diverse slate of candidates will be vetted and developed by Koya Partners prior to the search committee and Koya Partners jointly assessing those candidates and conducting interviews prior to selection and final approval by the Board of Trustees," Newfields said.

You can learn more about the search for Newfields’ new President & CEO here.

All inquiries related to the search can be sent directly to the Koya team at newfieldsceo@koyapartners.com.