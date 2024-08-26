Newfields appoints new President and Chief Executive Officer

INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields has appointed a new President and CEO after beginning their search back in February.

On Monday, the Board of Trustees confirmed Le Monte G. Booker, Sr. as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Newfields.

According to Newfields, Booker most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois. In this role, his primary responsibilities included finance, protection services and facilities planning and operations. During his time at the Field Museum, he briefly served as the President and CEO and has also overseen human resources, retail, restaurant, special events, group sales, vending and business development. In 2023, Booker was one of the not-for-profit finalists for ”CFO of the Year” by Financial Executives International Chicago.

"I am thrilled to start my next chapter as the CEO of Newfields, which is an outstanding example of a cornerstone cultural institution in the unique position of having both a world-class art collection as well as important gardens and historic homes,” said incoming Newfields President and CEO Le Monte Booker. “I look forward to working with the Board, staff and Central Indiana community to continue to meet the mission of enriching lives through exceptional experiences with art and nature at this special institution.”

A graduate of DePaul University and the Keller Graduate School of Management with a master's in business administration, Booker has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the CPA Endowment Fund, Asian Human Services and President of the CFO Roundtable of Chicago.

Booker's appointment as President and CEO, comes after the position was left vacant by Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, who resigned in November.

Her abrupt departure, lead to questions of black talent recruitment and retention in Indiana. Several black organizations halted partnerships with the museum and four members on the Board of Governors resigned.

The museum did not provide any details on the nature of her departure but said they would be partnering with Koya Partners, a "Diversified Search Group" company in their search for a new CEO.

In their announcement on Monday, the museum said "Booker’s selection is the culmination of a national search led by Koya Partners, a Diversified Search Group company, with expertise in senior executive leadership placements for not-for-profit, mission-driven organizations. They worked directly with a Search Committee appointed by the Board of Trustees to review and assess over 200 applications for the role before conducting interviews with finalists. Internal and external input on the role – including from staff, docents, volunteers and members of Newfields – was solicited and considered by Koya Partners and the Search Committee as they recruited and reviewed applicants."

With the transition to a new full-time President and CEO, Interim President and CEO Michael Kubacki will be stepping aside.

Booker will officially assume his duties as President and CEO in late October 2024.