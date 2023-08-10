No Turn on Red signs being installed around downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — As part of General Ordinance No. 27, passed by the City-County Council, crews began installation on No Turn on Red signs at 97 different intersections around downtown Indianapolis on Thursday.

General Ordinance No. 27, 2023 (Proposal No. 111, 2023), which creates “Pedestrian Safety Priority Areas," was passed on June 5, 2023.

The measure was created as a tool to help curb reckless driving and increase pedestrian safety throughout downtown.

“I have gotten hit three times. The last time, I went to the hospital,” Indianapolis resident Marvin Buckley said.

Buckley says his main method of getting around town is his bike. He says the signs are needed now more than ever.

“Downtown they need some kind of signs or something like that for me, the bikers and the pedestrians. I saw someone who got hit riding a scooter. It was crazy,” Buckley said.

Other Hoosiers WRTV spoke with say some might not follow the new rules.

“It seems like there are more accidents with bike riders and pedestrians and that’s a disturbing trend,” Indianapolis resident Ric Wilson said.

And as fast as the new signs went up? Drivers are still not obeying the rules.

WRTV cameras caught at least five drivers turning on red at the intersection of Michigan and Pennsylvania Street.

“Be safe, be careful and watch the pedestrians and bicycle riders,” Buckley said.

An Indy DPW spokesperson told WRTV the process of installing the signs could take several weeks. Drivers should exercise patience and caution as crews work.

New signage will appear at 97 downtown intersections. A full list of those intersections can be found here.