No Turn on Red signs being installed around downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — As part of General Ordinance No. 27, passed by the City-County Council, crews began installation on No Turn on Red signs at 97 different intersections around downtown Indianapolis on Thursday.

General Ordinance No. 27, 2023 (Proposal No. 111, 2023), which creates “Pedestrian Safety Priority Areas" was passed on June 5, 2023.

The measure was created as a tool to help curb reckless driving and increase pedestrian safety throughout downtown.

An Indy DPW spokesperson told WRTV the process of installing the signs could take several weeks. Drivers should exercise patience and caution as crews work.

New signage will appear at 97 downtown intersections. A full list of those intersections is below: