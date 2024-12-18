Noblesville Common Council votes to approve Morse Village Development

NOBLESVILLE — On Tuesday, The Noblesville Common Council voted to approve a $250 million mixed-use development project.

The council voted 6-3 to approve the construction of Morse Village, a planned 175-acre development featuring 30,000 square feet of commercial space, restaurants, and a roundabout at 206th and Hague Road.

The approval comes after concerns from residents in the neighborhood, who expressed concerns about the Morse Village development's impacts on the ecosystem and wildlife, including the bald eagles that nest in the area. Residents were also concerned that the proposal would build homes on farmland and what they said were flood plains.

More than 600 people signed a petition opposing the proposed change.

WRTV spoke with the Noblesville Mayor before the proposal was approved. He said several city officials received threats of violence including death threats, over the rezoning. Despite the threats, he believes more housing is needed. He also vows to work with residents to preserve the wildlife.

"The Morse Village development will provide additional housing and commercial opportunities to serve our community's growing need along with the investment and preservation of greenspace," said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen. "Much due diligence has been done by the Council, developer, and city to hear from the public and work together to adjust the project plan to meet the needs of current and future residents in the area. I appreciate the Council's thoughtful consideration for this development and look forward to its positive impact on the City of Noblesville." Mayor Chris Jensen

The Morse Village Development is planned to include 30+ acres of dedicated green space with six miles of trails and sidewalks. The developer, LOR Corporation, also plans to include a preservation park area with eagle watching and an education plaza.