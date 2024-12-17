Noblesville Mayor and some City Leaders threatened with violence

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville leaders are concerned after several city officials received threats of violence via email, some of which included death threats.

“There isn’t any reason in society, in government, in schools, for a threat like that,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said.

The threats were tied to a zoning vote near Morse Reservoir that the Noblesville City Council is making Tuesday evening.

WRTV covered the controversy behind the zoning issues last week.

Despite the differences in opinion, Mayor Jensen says any threats against any Noblesville residents will never be tolerated.

“The most frustrating part is that these kinds of threats do not reflect our community as a whole,” Jensen said. “I think the Noblesville that I know and love are respectful individuals that love their neighbor, that look out for their neighbor.”

Kathy Hines has lived in the Hamilton County suburb for nearly 40 years.

She says the threats have no place in the community she grew up in.

“The threats are very disheartening,” Hines said. “It shouldn’t happen anywhere. It makes me very sad that it’s come to that.”

The Noblesville City Council is set to vote on the zoning for the parcel Tuesday evening at 7:00.

Jensen is hopeful after the vote is taken, the city can return to a civil atmosphere.

“Have tough conversations, but then hug it out and maybe agree to disagree and move forward. I hope we can get back to that,” Jensen said.

Anyone with any information regarding the threats is encouraged to contact Noblesville Police.

