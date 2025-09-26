Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Noblesville and Westfield Fire rescue dog swimming in pond

555236745_1303860608443776_3819767679618567799_n.jpg
Noblesville Fire Department
555236745_1303860608443776_3819767679618567799_n.jpg
554690350_1303860698443767_3185475798190142530_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NOBLESVILLE — It was a beautiful day for a swim. At least that's what one dog in Noblesville thought.

On Thursday, the Noblesville Fire Department posted on social media about a dog named Rebel, whom they called a four-legged Olympic hopeful.

"It was the perfect day for a long-distance swim, and by long, we mean he really committed to the training," the post reads. "When it became clear Rebel wasn’t planning to head back to shore anytime soon, Noblesville Engine 76 and Westfield Station 83 accepted his Challenge and rowed out to retrieve him."

The rescuers scooped Rebel out of the water from a yellow, inflatable rescue boat and (doggy) paddled back to land.

Noblesville Fire said Rebel is safe and sound following the rescue, and suggested that Rebel stick to land sports.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.