Noblesville and Westfield Fire rescue dog swimming in pond

NOBLESVILLE — It was a beautiful day for a swim. At least that's what one dog in Noblesville thought.

On Thursday, the Noblesville Fire Department posted on social media about a dog named Rebel, whom they called a four-legged Olympic hopeful.

"It was the perfect day for a long-distance swim, and by long, we mean he really committed to the training," the post reads. "When it became clear Rebel wasn’t planning to head back to shore anytime soon, Noblesville Engine 76 and Westfield Station 83 accepted his Challenge and rowed out to retrieve him."

The rescuers scooped Rebel out of the water from a yellow, inflatable rescue boat and (doggy) paddled back to land.

Noblesville Fire said Rebel is safe and sound following the rescue, and suggested that Rebel stick to land sports.