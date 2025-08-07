Noblesville launches major downtown project to preserve charm, improve walkability

NOBLESVILLE — A major improvement effort is underway in downtown Noblesville, aimed at preserving the city’s historic charm while enhancing walkability, safety and infrastructure.

The Embrace Downtown Noblesville project is a plan that includes sidewalk expansion, underground infrastructure upgrades and enhancements to public spaces. The project is part of a broader goal to support businesses and foster a more pedestrian-friendly downtown.

The downtown square has long been a centerpiece of Noblesville’s identity. Officials say the improvements are necessary to maintain that legacy while preparing for the future.

“I think that people come to Noblesville for a lot of reasons,” said City Council member Aaron Smith. “This square is one of the reasons that is across the board.”

Smith emphasized the need to reinvest in aging infrastructure and ensure the downtown remains a welcoming space for residents and visitors.

“You can tell if you walk around, there are crumbling sidewalks. It is time for us to do our part to invest,” he said.

City Engineer Alison Krupski said the project will bring significant improvements for pedestrians and businesses alike.

“We want this project to make our sidewalks larger,” Krupski said. “We want people to be comfortable and feel safe walking in our downtown, but it's also for our businesses. We want that to be vibrant.”

Krupski added that beneath the streets lie century-old utilities that must also be replaced.

“There is aging infrastructure underneath these roads and these sidewalks. Some of it is sanitary sewers. Some of it is our stormwater,” she said.

With Noblesville celebrating more than 200 years of history, the project marks a new chapter in blending preservation with progress.

“My goal with this project is that somebody who's driving by sees how beautiful it is, and they stop to get out,” Smith said.

For downtown businesses like Syd’s Bar, now celebrating its 80th year, the changes are welcome.

“It’s just a great meeting ground. Great food, great drinks, and big spot,” said Michael Smith.

“It’s very exciting. I think Noblesville is moving into that direction where we're going to be more of a walking downtown area.”

The Embrace Downtown Noblesville project will begin in phases in 2026.