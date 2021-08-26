Noblesville man identified days after body found near crash site

NOBLESVILLE — A 62-year-old man who was found dead in a field in Noblesville on Monday has been identified.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the individual as Jeffrey L. Beeson of Noblesville. The coroner determined that his cause of death was associated with trauma consistent with a motor vehicle crash, according to a release sent by the Noblesville Police Department.

Preliminary information suggests that Beeson left the scene of the crash and later succumbed to his injuries in the location where he was found.

According to the release, just after 7 a.m. on Friday, August 20, officers with the Noblesville Police Department responded to Presley Drive, north of Phillip Drive, in Noblesville, in response to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving one car.

When officers arrived a short time later, they located an unoccupied 2003 Toyota Corolla. Evidence at the scene suggested that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Presley Drive when it collided with two concrete barriers that were positioned where the roadway comes to a dead end.

At the time, officers did not find any signs of personal injury. They searched the immediate area and were unable to find the driver or anyone else who may have been inside the car.

Then, just before 1 p.m. on Monday, August 23, officers returned to the scene of the crash after family and friends reported that the driver of the vehicle did not return home since the crash.

Officers searched the area before they found Beeson's body located approximately 200 yards west from the crash site.

