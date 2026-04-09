Noblesville Parks releases 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department has announced the lineups for the Dillon Park Summer Concert Series and Concerts at the Commons on Thursday.

Both series are free to the public. Concert goers are encouraged bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

"The Summer Concert Series is a fun and free way to enjoy Noblesville’s parks and live music,” said Recreation Manager Parker Irwin in a press release. “Whether you love classic rock or local legends, there’s a band for everyone in this year’s lineup. We hope you make it out to concerts this summer to create lasting memories with friends and family.”

Dillon Park Summer Concert Series, Dillon Park Shelter & Stage:



Thursday, June 4 – The Rekt Band

Thursday, June 18 – Groove Smash

Thursday, July 9 – Toy Factory

Thursday, July 16 – Indigos Band

Thursday, July 30 – Jai Baker 3

The concerts run from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Concerts at the Commons, Federal Hill Commons Amphitheater:



Saturday, June 13 – EMO KIDS

Saturday, June 27 – Southern Accents

Saturday, July 25 – The Silver Bullet Experience

Saturday, August 15 – Rod Tuff Curls and The Bench Press

Saturday, August 29 – Dusty Millers No Fences Garth Brooks Tribute

Saturday, September 12 – Hyryder

The concerts run from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Noblesville parks also announced that 16 Candles will perform at the Fireworks Festival, taking place from 6 to 10 pm at Forest Park, on Friday, July 4.

More information can be found online or you can call (317) 776-6350.