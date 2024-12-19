Noblesville's 40-year Pleasant Street project to be completed in 2025

NOBLESVILLE — After 40 years of discussion on construction, Pleasant Street in Noblesville will finish construction in 2025.

“I just turned 40 this summer, we've talked about it my entire life,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jenson said. “I’m proud of the fact that we had hard conversations, dug deep and we're able to cut the ribbon on phase one of it in September."

Phase 1, beginning in late 2020, contained the majority of the work, including the construction of a new bridge over the White River.

WRTV

Phases 2 and 3 are set to continue this winter before completion in fall 2025.

The finished project is set to make the road easier for drivers and allow multi-modal transportation using a trail system that will eventually connect downtown Noblesville to Westfield, Fishers, and eventually Indianapolis.

The project is expected to be completed on time and within budget at $125 million.

WRTV

“In 1999, we showed a cost estimate of about $7 million. We broke ground and we'll complete that project on time and under budget. That speaks a lot to just the inflation of today,” Jensen said.

City Engineer Alison Krupski says much of the challenge laid in the city’s ability to purchase land from property owners near construction sites.

“It's very difficult to come to them and say, 'Hey we're going to need a piece of this, or all of this' for a project,” Krupski said.

WATCH | Bridge opens as first phase of $125M Noblesville project

First phase of Noblesville Pleasant Street project done

Neighbors like Kathy Hines feel the new construction makes Noblesville a better place.

“It's wonderful and I can even walk from my house now,” Hines said. “I know this is kind of dumb but it's a very pleasant drive on Pleasant Street.”

