Non-profit asking for diaper donations to help struggling Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — A non-profit, the Village of Indiana, that helps struggling kids and families is calling on local communities to donate diapers ahead of their ninth annual drive next week.

"I usually put him first and put me last. He comes first because he needs it, it's a necessity,” said Felicia Wands, the mother of a 2-year-old who’s struggling to pay her bills on top of essential items like diapers.

According to the nationalbanknetwork.org, half of all families nationwide struggle to afford diapers, which cost an average of $80 to more than $100 per month.

"To be able to give a family a box of diapers most likely will allow them to maybe pay some of their other bills,” explained Krista Hays, the Director of Community Engagement & Marketing at the Villages of Indiana.

WRTV Villages of Indiana in Indianapolis

Hays said they are seeing an increased need for services overall, with residents struggling to pay for necessities, like food, gas, and housing.

Diapers are a big burden the Villages of Indiana is trying to help alleviate through their annual Diaper Day Drive on March 13.

"Our goal is to collect 35,000 diapers by that day,” Hays said.

The non-profit organization serves foster kids and struggling Hoosier families and the diapers they collect will be passed on to programs within their organization, like Healthy Families in Indy.

"A lot of the families that we work with, diapers is that first thing they think about. It is the thing the first thing that everyone tells them to start buying as soon as they find out they're pregnant,” said Amy Whitten, the Program Director of Healthy Families in Marion County.

WRTV Donations needed for Diaper Drive

As the Villages' shelves clear to continue filling the constant need, they're calling on the community for help.

"We’re asking for either financial donations, or actual diaper donations,” explained Hays. “If it's an organization, they can host a diaper drive and the easiest way is to just click the link on our webpage that goes directly to Amazon and we have an Amazon wishlist."

The organization currently needs about 30,000 more diapers to meet their goal for their online event next Wednesday.

They're especially asking for sizes 4, 5, and 6 diapers, along with pull-ups.

WRTV Shelves empty as Villages Prepares to fill the need

If you’re not able to donate before next Wednesday, March 13, they are still asking for donations of diapers, hygiene products, gently used clothes, toys, and more.

You can donate online or in person at their Indianapolis location at 3833 North Meridian Street.

To donate or for more information on services, click here.

