Non-profit hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Indy youth facing homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is a little less than three weeks away, but an Indy non-profit that supports young people experiencing homelessness spent the night celebrating what they’re grateful for.

For many young people, Outreach Indiana's early Thanksgiving dinner was more than just a warm meal.

“It’s big. To be able to meet people that are struggling with the same thing or in the same age group as you,” said Brandon Strauss, a 25-year-old new father.

WRTV Outreach Indiana Thanksgiving Dinner

The organization has helped him find a job and helped with formula for his baby, transportation to appointments, and more.

Like most young people at Friday’s Thanksgiving dinner table, Strauss and his family have experienced struggles.

“I would not be here and he would not be physically, mentally, or emotionally if it wasn’t for outreach,” said Kadince McGowan-Tacy.

WRTV Outreach Indiana Thanksgiving Dinner

“While I was in high school, I was considered homeless so just being able to have people to support me and helping me take care of my needs is very helpful,” added Eba’nesha Bowles, a 23-year-old who’s been in the program for the last five years.

The organization gives resources to Indy youth in need of help and Friday night was no different, providing them with a meal and winter gear.

“For a lot of our youth and young adults, they don’t have winter gear and so from this generous donation from EnVista, we’re able to make sure they’re going to prepared for this winter,” said Outreach’s CEO Andrew Neal.

WRTV Outreach Indiana Thanksgiving Dinner

These are essential resources more young people are in need of in the city.

“We know that the number of youth experiencing homelessness is rising. There are approximately 8,100 14 to 24-year-olds,” Neal told WRTV.

It’s also a big reason why the organization believes it’s important to bring young people together for the holidays.

WRTV Outreach Indiana Thanksgiving Dinner

“While they may not be able to have a Thanksgiving like you and I do at our houses, this is a chance for them to gather together and express gratitude for all the blessings they have,” Neal said.

“They’ve helped out a lot so I’m very thankful for outreach,” added Strauss.

The program helps connect youth to services and helps them improve the social, emotional, intellectual, physical, and spiritual well-being and capacities of the youth they walk alongside.

WRTV Outreach Indiana Thanksgiving Dinner

Their three program centers help meet the immediate needs of youth through hot meals, showers, laundry, clothing, and much more.

