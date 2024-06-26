Non-profit working to level playing field for women in STEM through scholarships

INDIANAPOLIS — The science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) field has historically been dominated by men.

It's a field that has a wide variety of opportunities that the local non-profit, Women & Hi Tech, are hoping to help more women get into.

"Representation matters. It doesn't matter if you are a first year career or the CEO. If you can stand up in front of one little girl and show them what you do in tech, if they can see it they can be it," Tiffany Trusty, the president of Women & Hi Tech said.

The non-profit is working to change the landscape of women represented in hi-tech career fields.

"I've been in tech since the '90s and it's lonely there for a woman. That's one of the reasons our founders, 25 years ago, created Women & Hi Tech, because they would go to conferences and be the only. They created the organization to support women working in STEM in Indiana," Trusty said.

The non-profit is giving away more than $55,000 in scholarships and grants to women in the STEM field.

"You can see the diversity within our scholarships. You have science, you have tech, engineering, math, as well as patent law scholarships that all revolve around stem. So those individuals that are looking for a stem career that are female identifying they have an option and opportunity to help themselves go into the field," Kayci Spandau with Women & Hi Tech said.

They're hoping to level the playing field for women and make the STEM industry more equally inclusive to all.

"This is a life raft, we support each other, we encourage each other. That's what we are all about," Trusty said.

Their goal is to inspire the next generation.

The deadline to apply for one of the scholarships or grants is July 1, 2024.

You must be female identifying and plan tot work in Indiana for at least a year.

The awards will be given out at a gala on October 3.

