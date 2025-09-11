Nonprofits helping the homeless grapple with funding issues as need continues to grow

INDIANAPOLIS — Many nonprofits helping the homeless on the north side of Indianapolis are facing the same issue: funding and where to get some. WRTV spoke with a few on Thursday to see what they're experiencing and the need across the community.

"It's going to leave a gigantic gap in our communities if they [nonprofits] disappear," David Bacon, CEO of the Mapleton-Fall Creek Development Corporation, exclaimed.

"We're attempting to keep the doors open," KT White, Executive Director at Allies for Humanity, said.

White and her husband run the grassroots nonprofit.

“We are here for the people," White said. "We serve through our day program that’s open three days a week. Right now, just as a safe space for people to come in and get out of the elements.”

Lately, though, it's been difficult.

“We have ran on no budget the last few months because we just don't have the funding," she explained. "My family has put everything into this, and so even our personal funds are exhausted.”

Organizations like Allies for Humanity do all they can despite the financial challenges, but they know how important funding is.

"The reality is that if we don't have funding... I have to find means to take care of my family and the same with the rest of our team," White said. "It doesn't mean that Allies for Humanity will be done. It just means that we're going to have to take a pause, and the day program may have to take a pause, which is very unfortunate."

Churches across the north side, like Second Presbyterian Church on Meridian Street, do all they can to support those in need.

“The volunteer support, raising awareness, letting folks know about the needs, that's something that I think congregations and faith communities are sort of uniquely positioned to do," Senior Pastor Christopher Henry explained.

They also work with many nonprofits.

"We have partnerships around housing. We have partnerships around hunger," Henry said. “We try to provide support through partnerships, and so we want to go deep with organizations that we trust.”

However, Henry knows the need is still very real.

"I think the faith community is a wonderful backstop. It can't be the only source," he stated.

Organizations like Allies for Humanity have felt the pinch.

"We've given everything, and so, you know, in order to keep doing the good work we have been doing, it's time for us to get some of that funding too," White exclaimed.

"If they don't have the funding that they need, they're going to have to make the economic choice to stop doing what they're doing," Bacon said. "And it's going to be heartbreaking."

Over $650,000 was handed out to different nonprofits through the Emergency Solutions Grant last year.

Nonprofits have until October 6, 2025, to apply. Awards are announced in the winter of each year, and contracts begin on April 1.