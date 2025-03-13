North Indy campus looks to draw remote workers back to the office

CARMEL — As companies continue to ask employees to return in-person, innovative office spaces are emerging as a key motivator.

Carmel Gateway, an office park in the Indianapolis area, has a unique blend of amenities that aims to make the return to work not only feasible but enjoyable.

Larry Kirsch has been in the complex for over a decade.

“I’ve never worked in an office park that had a setup that was similar, so it makes me want to come in,” he said.

Five years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down workplaces worldwide, resulting in a significant shift in the way people view their jobs and workspaces. Patrick Moyers witnessed it firsthand.

“I was here in 2019, saw the transition of a campus full of people go to a campus full of almost nobody working,” he recalled.

Though masks are no longer a requirement, the pandemic has left a lasting impact on office dynamics.

According to a quarterly report from Cushman & Wakefield, office vacancy rates soared to their highest levels in the past decade by the end of 2024.

That’s why Rubenstein Partners, owners of Carmel Gateway, have encouraged their 18 locations around the county to evolve to the modern worker.

“We have continued to evolve our spaces into more collaborative spaces where you’re getting something that you can’t get working from home,” stated Brian Simel Vice President of Rubenstein Partners.

The Carmel Gateway office park exemplifies this trend, prioritizing fun and community alongside productivity.

“We want our tenant partners to have reasons to tell their employees to come to work,” Moyers explained.

Carmel Gateway offers a range of amenities designed to enhance the employee experience, from grab-and-go food options available through a mobile app to a private fitness club membership situated within the park’s amenities.

"It just makes return to work better,” Moyers added.

Moyer says the leasing costs reflect the higher echelon of the property but are not outside the market norm. He calls the investment worthwhile.

“Weaving everyday life with work, that’s what we’re seeing more of. And that’s why we’re doing all this," Moyer said.

You can view the full Cushman & Wakefield report here.