Northeast side neighborhood sees progress on 'Lake Wallace' after WRTV's coverage

INDIANAPOLIS — A pothole and flooding issue in a northeast side neighborhood, highlighted by WRTV on Wednesday, has gained attention and led to solutions.

Water from Wednesday's rain is still covering Wallace Avenue.

It's a problem that residents tell us has been going on for years.

Councilman Ron Gibson listened to resident's concerns and called the area a public safety hazard.

"I can see the resident's concerns. I immediately applied my brakes and said I am not driving through that water," he said.

Gibson has represented District 8 for a year. He is advocating for his residents after hearing their cries for help.

Their issues include being stranded, cars backing up and driving through yards, and damage from potholes.

"This is not only a problem for your property value, yard and overall infrastructure, it's just a public safety problem," he said. "It's eroding their property, it's causing a public health problem with mosquitoes. It's a real problem for the community and we need to do something about it."

Records show people living here have complained to the city for at least a decade.

"It is a hazard. There are now potholes that are forming, and drivers can't see them, obviously, because of the water levels. This is an eyesore for the neighborhood," said resident Eric Davis.

Gibson plans to seek action.

"First, I'm going to follow my inquiry to the city about resurfacing Wallace. Then, in addition to that, talk about how we could potentially work on the flooding issues as well," said Gibson.

The Department of Public Works told WRTV that resurfacing the road could help, but the area needs new stormwater infrastructure which isn't in the budget right now.

"Being realistic, it is far out of reach right now, but I think we got to look at the temporary solutions at this point," said Gibson.

Residents feel they are just as important as other neighborhoods in the city and are hoping to be prioritized.

"Right now, we have well over a billion dollars in infrastructure needs and the funding we have currently is not enough to touch the surface of that so what we are doing is at the statehouse lobbying trying to get additional funding sources to increase the amount of money we have to deal with infrastructure," said Gibson.

The 36th and Wallace residents are thankful someone finally took the time to listen.

"I appreciate him coming out. Lord willing something will get done about it. If it ain't nothing but a big band-aid, we'll take it," said Renita Trice.

If you have problems in your neighborhood Gibson said, "First report to the mayor's action center. Secondly, follow up with your council member and see if they can advocate on your behalf as well."

DPW said those are things it looks at when making decisions for capital projects.

