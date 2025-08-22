NTSB releases preliminary report detailing what led to deadly plane crash in Greenwood

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings from an investigation into a deadly plane crash in Greenwood last month.

According to the report, data obtained from the plane showed that the airplane departed from the runway at the Indy South Greenwood Airport at 10:45 a.m.

The plane began a climbing left turn after takeoff. The turn continued for about 30 seconds when the turn radius decreased while continuing to the left. The data then showed a rapid descent to the right.

The report findings indicate the total duration of the flight was about one minute and thirty seconds.

National Transportation Safety Board A 3-dimensional depiction of recorded data. The red/gray path depicts data from a commercial ADS-B source. The yellow/green path depicts recorded data from the Garmin avionics.

NTSB obtained the recorded engine parameters, which showed that the engine was at 38 inches of manifold pressure, 2,650 rpm, and a fuel flow of about 44.5 gallons per hour.

All engine readings were steady during the takeoff until the end of the recorded data, according to the report.

WRTV previously reported on July 30 that Greenwood Fire Department crews responded to a report of an aircraft accident at Main Street and South Park Boulevard at around 10:47 a.m.

Initial reports indicated that a small plane crashed behind the Circle K gas station at 1183 E. Main St. in Greenwood.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small aircraft that had gone down directly behind the gas station. A female pilot, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot was later identified as 44-year-old Anh-Thu Nguyen of Miami, Florida. The Purdue graduate was on the second leg of a solo flight around the world.