Officials offer tips to prepare for another round frigid temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV's Storm Team is predicting another round of arctic air over the next few days.

Officials say that means your pipes can freeze in a matter of moments.

“[Over] the last few days we have gone on numerous runs for frozen pipes,” Tim Griffin, with the Carmel Fire Department, said.

WRTV

Griffin says there are a few simple things you can do to make sure that doesn’t happen.

PREVIOUS | Carmel Fire Department prepares for extreme temperatures, tips to stay safe (wrtv.com)

He says one of the things you can do is let the water run in your sink run just a little.

“You can just open up that cabinet. It can be a pretty significant decrease in temperatures under there,” Griffin said.

WRTV

Griffin says Hoosiers should make sure their hoses are unattached from their houses. He says those can cause another problem.

Frozen pipes halted business inside The Queen Bee Spa at the Lash Studio in Greenwood.

WRTV

"We couldn't do anything to keep sanitary, so we had to move all the clients over to make sure they had the best possible experience," Stephanie Robbins, with The Queen Bee Spa, said.

If you can, the CDC recommends checking on friends and neighbors fairly often, especially the elderly, to make sure their homes are safely heated.

