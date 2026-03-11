CENTRAL INDIANA — Heavy rain is causing flooding on roads across central Indiana and nearby counties, creating dangerous and deadly conditions for drivers.

Officials share safety tips after deadly flooding on Indiana roads

Several Hoosiers have died following flooding in Lawrence and Jackson counties this week. Officials are also still searching for a missing man from Fortville in Martin County, fearing he may have been swept away by floodwaters.

Greg Duda with the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, who also works in the county's 911 center, said floodwaters can overwhelm drivers quickly.

"It doesn't take much for water with all of its strength to push you off the road and get you in an unsafe spot," Duda said. "It can be very dangerous, especially if you're not able to self-extricate."

Hancock County has not had any serious flooding incidents this year, but that was not the case last spring. Images from last year show several vehicles pushed off the road by floodwaters.

"Right behind me here, you can see there's quite a big elevation change that happens at that low point right before it goes up. A car lost control, went off, and it was about 20-30 feet off into floodwaters," he told WRTV.

"It's kinda scary when it's a lot of rain," Sierra, a driver caught up in the flooding, said.

If you come across high water on the road, Duda said the most important thing to do is not attempt to drive through it.

"The big one is turn around, don't drown. That's the universal one that we say to everybody. Like, even though it may look like one or two inches of water, that can be very misleading sometimes."

If you do find yourself in an unsafe situation, Duda said to call for help immediately.

"Call 911 immediately. Our dispatchers and others will help get you help very quickly, and then see how we can help you in that moment too. We want everyone to be safe."

If you get stuck, call 911 right away. You can also report flooding by calling your county's non-emergency number when it is safe to do so.

