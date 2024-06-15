Olympic hopefuls, fans strut their stuff at Olympic Trials opening night block party

INDIANAPOLIS — The opening ceremony party for the 2024 U.S Olympic Swimming Trials in downtown Indy was filled with free concerts, a swim up bar, food and even people taking photos in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“We just enjoy being part of the experience,” Jessica Gutjahar said.

WRTV

Gutjahar and her family traveled all the way to Indianapolis from Wisconsin just to be a part of the experience.

“Just a pool in a football stadium, the atmosphere and seeing all the athletes who worked so hard to get here,” Gutjahar said.

Friday night was night one of nine nights on Georgia Street and it’s all free of charge.

Saturday morning kicks off the first day of racing at Lucas Oil Stadium.

WRTV

“I’m nervous but also excited at the same time. I’m excited to race at a facility that most of us have never competed at,” Taber DaCosta, a junior at UC Santa Barbara, said.

DaCosta, Kyle Brill and Matt Driscoll will be looking to punch their ticket to the Olympic games at this week’s trials.

“I swam in the Canadian Trials about a month ago, so I’m excited to contrast the similarities between the U.S. trials and Canadian trials,” Driscoll said.

The trio flew to the Hoosier state all the way from California, where they attend UC Santa Barbara, to compete at Lucas Oil Stadium — the world’s largest indoor swimming venue.

“It’s really cool to see the sport of swimming making it out to the mainstream spotlight like it is right now,” Brill said.