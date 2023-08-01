One arrested in connection with Muncie mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection with a mass shooting in Muncie on Sunday.

Muncie Police confirmed on Tuesday that a 36-year-old male has been arrested. Although the suspect has not been formally charged, WRTV did learn that the suspect has a history of domestic violence.

According to police, the suspect has been preliminarily charged with several felonies. The case will be forwarded to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office for review and consideration of additional charges.

Police chief Nathan Sloan said detectives have been working tirelessly since the mass shooting happened around 1:14 a.m. on Sunday in the area of South Hackley and Willard Street.

One man was killed and nearly 17 others were injured after gunfire rang out during a party outside a business.

In a Tuesday update, officials said three victims are in stable condition in Indianapolis hospitals, and another four are patients at Ball Memorial Hospital.

“This doesn’t solve the pain, but we hope this can move our community towards some closure,” said Mayor Dan Ridenour.

Mayor Ridenour read the MPD press release at an emotional prayer vigil at Berea Church.

The MPD press release states that the fact that an arrest has been made is an allegation, not evidence of guilt.

A Press Conference will be held at City Hall on Wednesday, August 2, at 11 a.m.