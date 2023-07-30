One killed, multiple others injured in Muncie shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY — One man was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in Muncie overnight.

According to a Muncie Police Department press release, the shooting happened around 1:14 a.m. on Sunday in the area of South Hackley and Willard Street during a large party.

Police confirmed that a 30-year-old man was killed during the shooting and multiple others were injured.

"Due to the number of victims and nature of the incident, multiple agencies were contacted to assist," Muncie Police Department said.

A specific number of people injured has not been released but the department says 'multiple' victims are receiving treatment at IU Memorial Ball Hospital and more critical patients were airlifted to other facilities.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and an investigation is ongoing.

"We are heartbroken to learn of this terrible incident, and our deepest condolences go to the families of the young man who was killed and everyone who was injured," Muncie Police Department said.

Anyone with information should contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.