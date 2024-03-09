One year after exoneration: Leon Benson returns to Indianapolis for 'Rebirth Celebration'

INDIANAPOLIS — It's an incredible story we first brought to you a year ago.

Leon Benson was exonerated from prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder more than 26-years-ago. On Friday, he returned to Indianapolis for a “Rebirth Celebration."

"I feel so blessed after coming out of this. I could almost cry tears of joy, I'm trying to save them,” said Benson.

Benson was filled with emotion ahead of Friday’s “Rebirth Celebration" at the Indianapolis Liberation Center.

"I was in the womb of prison for 25 years, so I was rebirthed. To come back here and to see this, I really feel a deep sense of home," he said.

On March 9, 2023, Benson became the first person exonerated with the help of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office Conviction Integrity unit.

Benson's first-degree murder conviction was vacated by a Marion County judge after a joint re-investigation by the University of San Francisco School of Law Racial Justice Clinic (USFCA) and the Conviction Integrity Unit.

"This is an anniversary. I was liberated, exonerated. Exempt. This is restorative justice,” said Benson.

At just 22-years-old, Benson was wrongfully convicted for the 1998 murder of Kasey Shoen, who was shot five times while in his car in the 1300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the USFCA, the case against Benson rested on a cross-racial identification made in the near darkness from 150 feet by a frightened white newspaper carrier and the equally questionable identification by a man from the neighborhood with a history of mental illness and who held a grudge against Benson.

"A voice came to me and said 'Leon, Kasey Schoen is gone, his family don't have him. I know you're innocent, but you are becoming selfish right now in your own pain. You got a chance even though you in the lowest part of the prison,'” Benson said Friday.

10 of Benson’s nearly 25 years in prison were spent in solitary confinement, but even as he talked about his time behind bars on Friday, Benson was anything but bitter.

"You can't be bitter if you’re grateful, they just don't co-exist," he said.

This message fills the pages of his new book launched at Friday’s celebration Letters of Gratitude: I Am Because We Are” (Iskra Books, 2024).

"I wrote the letters of gratitude three months before I got out,” Benson said. “I had to put that in a book to let people know that I acknowledge you. That I didn't do that alone."

Benson says he’s grateful, for so many that stood by his side — his sister, children, his mentors behind bars, and Kasey’s sister, Kolleen Schoen-Bunch, who still supported Benson through her own family’s pain.

"It's getting justice for Kasey so he can rest in peace because he hasn't for 25 years since the wrong person was charged,” said Schoen-Bunch. "We just want justice for everyone. We can't give back to Leon what was taken from him, but we can try to make his life better."

A better life now with a bigger mission.

"I would be less than who I am if I didn't come put a light on it and represent those people who are still out there. Those brothers that are behind walls, that's yelling out, that's not being heard, who has been invisible. I'm no longer invisible. My chain is gone," said Benson.

Friday’s celebration also included a panel with Benson and others, including Schoen-Bunch; Kelly Bauder of the CIU; family members of the incarcerated; Benson’s daughter, Kelly Bluitt; along with academics, lawyers, and community organizers involved in his case.

Benson's monograph also launched Friday.

Benson's monograph also launched Friday.