Original Farmers' Market returns to downtown Indy on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — A weekly Indianapolis tradition has returned for the season, but not in its traditional location.

The first Original Farmers' Market of 2024 hosted vendors on the southern half of Monument Circle on Wednesday.

"I've been waiting since last year," said Original Farmers' Market customer Kristin Morrow. "The farmers market means summer to me, to be perfectly honest."

The Original Farmers' Market moved to the circle this year due to an extensive renovation at City Market which will not be complete until 2026.

Indianapolis City Market Corporation executive director Keisha Harrison said Monument Circle made the most sense for a temporary move.

"We had our eye on the circle during the pandemic," Harrison said. "We had to shift because Market Street was under reconstruction during that time. We were able to pull this together and we couldn't be more pleased."

Around 30 vendors came to the circle for opening day, including Van Antwerp's Farm Market from Seymour.

"Opening day has been great," said Van Antwerp's owner Lance Goecker. "It's probably the greatest we've had in the past couple of years."

Goecker said the farmers market is essential for keeping his farm running.

"It's very hard," Goecker said. "We have a stand down there in Seymour, but bringing the produce up here is real easy. Some people don't have a way to get down to us, so we're bringing it up to them."

Morrow said she hopes to buy what she can while the farmers market is in operation.

"I wasn't planning on buying anything specific, so I'm feeling real alive," Morrow said. "I've got dinner, I've treated myself, it's a good day. It's supporting your community, why wouldn't you want to do that?"

The Original Farmers' Market will occupy the southern half of Monument Circle from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday until October.