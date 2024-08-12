Orr Fellowship opens applications for 2025 cohort

INDIANAPOLIS — The Orr Fellowship, a renowned early career development program, has officially launched applications for its 2025 cohort. The program pairs high-achieving graduates with dynamic Indiana businesses, providing a platform for accelerated career growth and professional development.

Founded in 2001, Orr Fellowship has a proven track record of success, with 84% of Fellows choosing to stay in Indiana post-graduation. The program boasts a network of 624 alumni and 120 current Fellows, and has partnered with 41 companies, including 13 new additions in 2024.

“Orr Fellowship is transforming lives and businesses in Indiana,” said Steven Emch, President of Orr Fellowship. “Our Fellows consistently outperform their peers, and we’re proud to contribute to talent retention in the state.”

Qualified candidates for the 2025 cohort must be graduating in August 2024, December 2024, or May 2025 with a GPA of 3.2 or higher. The program is a two-year commitment, with many Fellows continuing their careers at their partner companies.

Orr Fellows gain hands-on experience in various roles across industries, from marketing and engineering to consulting and sales. In addition to their full-time positions, Fellows participate in a comprehensive curriculum focused on leadership development, professional growth, and networking.

“Orr Fellowship was instrumental in my career trajectory,” said Mike Langellier, Orr Fellowship alumnus and High Alpha Partner. “It not only opened doors to incredible opportunities but also helped me build lifelong friendships and a strong professional network.”

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | August 11, 6pm

To expand its impact, Orr Fellowship is expanding to Southwest Indiana, with the inaugural class set for June 2025. Partner companies in the region include Old National Bank, United Companies, and Koch Industries.

Applications are now open for both Fellows and partner companies. For more information or to apply, visit the Orr Fellowship website.