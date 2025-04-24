Over 1,200 projects planned as Indiana marks start of construction season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) officially launched its 2025 construction season on Wednesday.

INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist, alongside Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure Matt Ubelhor, announced $3.3 billion in infrastructure investments for this year.

"More than 1,200 projects are planned this construction season," said Commissioner Quist. "Nearly 200 of those aim to improve traffic flow and safety, and over 7,600 lane miles of pavement will be resurfaced or replaced. It’s vital for motorists to keep safety top of mind when traveling through work zones, for themselves, other drivers, and road workers.”

Secretary Ubelhor reminded attendees of the dangers, as last year alone saw 30 fatalities and over 1,500 injuries in Indiana work zones. He urged drivers to comply with speed limits, avoid distractions, and drive sober to help reduce these statistics.

The I-65 Safety and Efficiency project, located on the southeast side of Indianapolis, served as the focal point for this year's event. This two-year project aims to enhance infrastructure by adding travel lanes, replacing pavement, and improving bridges and sidewalks, all while mostly maintaining two lanes open in each direction.

Additionally, INDOT announced the commencement of its worksite speed control pilot program, known as Safe Zones. Starting May 5, drivers exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph or more in specific construction zones will receive violation notices by mail.

For more information about I-65 Safety and Efficiency, visit here..