Safe Zone enforcement begins next month on I-465/I-69 construction zone

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers should be prepared for new penalties as Safe Zones, a worksite speed control pilot program, will officially enforce speeding regulations starting next month. The enforcement will take place in the Clear Path I-465/I-69 construction zone located on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said the enforcement will begin on or after May 5.

A pre-enforcement warning period began earlier this year, offering drivers a chance to acclimate to the new regulations. During this time, those exceeding the posted speed limit of 45 mph by 11 mph or more received notices in the mail instead of immediate fines. According to INDOT, 90,000 courtesy notices were sent during that time.

Authorized by the Indiana General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session through House Enrolled Act 1015, the Safe Zone initiative aims to enhance safety in construction areas. As part of the program, speed cameras have been installed along the I-465 and I-69 work zones to monitor driver speeds.

Here’s how the Safe Zone program works:

Motorists will see signs indicating that speed limits in construction zones are being monitored by an automated system.

The system utilizes speed timing devices to track the speeds of vehicles passing through work zones. If a vehicle is detected traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit, the system captures an image of the vehicle's rear license plate.

After the data is validated, violations will be certified and a notice will be mailed to the vehicle owner.

Once the pre-enforcement period concludes, drivers who exceed the speed limit will face pentalties. The first violation will result in a zero-fine warning, the second will carry a civil fine of $75, and subsequent violations will incur a fine of $150. It’s important to note that collected fines will be deposited into the state’s General Fund.

Construction workers must be present at the site when the speeding occurs.