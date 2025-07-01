Over 400 degree programs eliminated at public Indiana colleges

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced that six public colleges have voluntarily eliminated, suspended, or merged over 400 degree programs.

This decision comes ahead of the implementation of House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1001-2025, which establishes minimum enrollment requirements for degree programs.

Governor Mike Braun praised these actions, noting recent efforts to keep tuition flat and streamline degree options, making it easier for students to choose relevant programs that match industry needs.

With roughly 3,400 academic programs in Indiana, the changes impact about 19% of the state's degree programs. This includes the elimination of 75 programs (68 with zero enrollments), the suspension of 101 programs, and the merging of 232 programs.

Here’s a breakdown of the institutions affected:

Ball State University: 51 programs

Indiana State University: 11 programs

Indiana University (all campuses): 249 programs

Ivy Tech Community College: 10 programs

Purdue University (all campuses): 83 programs

University of Southern Indiana: 4 programs

After July 1, 2025, colleges must seek approval from the Commission to maintain any programs with low enrollment.

For more details on HEA 1001-2025, please visit the Commission’s website.