Overcoming pit bull stereotypes: Shelters call for adoptions in Central Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY — As March unfolds, so does Pit Bull Education Month, an initiative put forth by the Humane Society for Hamilton County (HSHC). It's aimed at reshaping the narrative surrounding one of the most misunderstood breeds in the country. In Central Indiana, hundreds of dogs, primarily pit bulls and pit bull mixes, are waiting for loving homes in already overcrowded shelters, including the HCHS.

“Over 60% of our dog population consists of pit bulls,” says Lily Darling, the Community Engagement Manager at HCHS. “Many come from backyard breeders or are surrendered because of restrictive breed laws in housing communities. It’s heartbreaking to see these innocent, sweet dogs enter our shelter in horrific conditions due to the stigma attached to their breed.”

Advocates like Darling emphasize that this stigma is not only unfair but also harmful. “There is such a stigma surrounding this breed, and it's not fair to them because they are a really great breed and they’ve had a really bad rap,” she explains.

She points out that the negative perceptions often stem from media portrayals and past incidents, leading people to assume the worst about pit bulls.

Zarah Elliott, who adopted a pit bull named Loki, reinforces this message with his own experience. “He found me. He came up to me and would not leave my side,” Elliott said. He described Loki as “the biggest sweetheart,” adding, “He’s the opposite of what people think of pit bulls.”

Despite this positive interaction, many prospective dog owners still walk into shelters with preconceived notions. “People come in and say, ‘I’m looking for a family dog, but I don’t want a pit bull,’” Darling said. This mindset results in pit bulls waiting longer for adoption, even though they possess loving and nurturing temperaments, she said.

Darling cited a2019 temperament testthat revealed that American Pit Bull Terriers ranked second, only behind Golden Retrievers. “People don't sit and think that a pit bull could have a really good temperament,” she explained. “They’re sweet, they’re loving, and they just want to be with you.”

It's the stereotype around pit bulls that often puts added strain on the shelter. Darling said, sadly, often times people have to surrender their dogs because the place they're moving to doesn't allow the breed.

Elliott, who's had Loki for about three years says his experience reflects the very challenges. "It’s really hard," Elliott says of the frequent breed restrictions imposed by apartments. “I wish I could meet the people that make those decisions and say, ‘Look at this dog; he’s not going to do anything.’”

Elliott found himself searching for a place to live that would allow him to keep Loki. “Not having him was never an option,” he insists. This led him to J.C. Hart Properties, a welcome exception in the housing market that imposes no breed restrictions.

“Finding a place without those restrictions was a relief,” Elliott added. “When we found J.C. Hart, it was a perfect match for us, and now Loki is living his happy life.”

In contrast to typical policies, Erica Thompson, the Director of Marketing at J.C. Hart, underlines the company's commitment to pet inclusivity. “We never want to put one of our residents in a position where they have to choose between having a pleasant living experience and giving up a family member.”

J.C. Hart’s partnership with HCHS is a testament to their commitment. “The moving process is already stressful enough,” Thompson states. “By allowing pets, especially pit bulls, we aim to create a welcoming space for those furry family members.”

Their efforts toward pet inclusivity aren't alone. Thompson says, “I think, luckily, we’re seeing a shift in the industry towards pet inclusivity."

As both Elliott and Thompson passionately advocate for positive change, they hope to inspire others in the community and beyond. “We want to challenge the stereotypes that plague breeds like pit bulls,” Thompson concludes. “It’s about creating a supportive environment where families can live together—furry friends included.”

Recognizing the need for community education, HCHS is actively working to change perceptions throughout March, partnering with J.C. Hart Properties, “It’s great to see an apartment complex come forward and say, ‘We don’t have breed restrictions,’” Darling added.

To further support these efforts, HCHS is hosting a special adoption event for pit bulls and pit bull mixes the month of March. All qualifying dogs will be available for just $25, with the adoption fee covering essential services such as spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchipping, and a complimentary vet visit.

“If you’re looking for a loving dog who will give you absolutely everything, a pit bull is where it’s at,” Darling said. “They just want to be on you, near you, with you. It’s our responsibility as animal advocates to give them the love that they so desperately need and want to provide to us.”

Advocates hold onto hope that education and compassion will lead to lasting change in the way pit bulls are perceived and treated. Both Darling and Elliott encourage anyone interested in adopting a dog to keep an open mind and consider giving pit bulls a chance.

“I would say, give them a chance,” Elliott emphasizes. “Meet them and you’ll see that, the majority of the time, they are just kind, gentle souls.”

For more information about the adoption event or to submit an application, visit the Humane Society of Hamilton County’s website.