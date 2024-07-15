Owner of east side pizza shop responds after business was hit by stray bullet

INDIANAPOLIS — Sam’s Square Pie owner Jeff Miner is still serving pizza despite the piece of plywood covering the bullet hole in his window.

“East 10th Street doesn’t have the best reputation in the city,” Miner explained.

According to an IMPD police report, officers were called to respond to a report of shots fired near the 2800 block of East 10th Street.

Upon arrival, officers noticed damage to numerous businesses in the area and shell casings.

Sam’s Square Pie had a bullet go through one of their windows. Miner received a copy of security camera footage from another business.

“The stuff that happened the other night is frightening, and people need to see it," he said.

The video shows a group of four standing outside of a gas station when the driver of a minivan appears to say something to the group.

The driver began to drive off when the group opened fire on the vehicle and surrounding businesses.

“It puts life in in a pretty harsh perspective,” Miner said. “Why are we living in a society that feels like it's okay to solve a dispute with a firearm?”

Miner has had a steady flow of customers since the incident.

His hope is that the same community support comes together to reduce the violence in the Indy area.

“Strength in numbers is what it's about,” he said. “The quicker we can react and the quicker we can stand behind one another, that power is is unresolvable.“